Stanleytown biker dies after slamming into utility pole

A Stanleytown motorcyclist died during the wee hours of yesterday after he slammed into a utility pole at Alexander Street, New Amsterdam.

Stabroek News was told that Colin Troy Thomas, 21, a construction worker, of Number 51 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, died after he slammed into an electricity pole located on the parapet of Alexander Street sometime around 3.30 am.

Stabroek News was told that the lad was at the time proceeding east on motorcycle, CJ 6063 at a fast rate.

This newspaper was told that Thomas was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

He was picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Traffic ranks in Berbice have since launched an investigation.