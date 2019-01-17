AFC MPs were asked about dual citizenship, Charrandass Persaud did not declare his

Prior to the submission of names for its 12 members of parliament in 2015, the Alliance for Change said it asked its members if they had dual citizenship that would prevent them from taking up seats in contravention of Article 155(1) and Charrandass Persaud did not declare his.

“My predecessor and the other persons that were asked have confirmed that at the point in time the party did ask about citizenship and part of that is a constitutional requirement and they all declared that they weren’t dual citizens,” AFC General Secretary Marlon Williams yesterday told a press conference.

Chairman of the party Khemraj Ramjattan explained yesterday that Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin was the only of the….