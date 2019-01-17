Guyana News

AFC MPs were asked about dual citizenship, Charrandass Persaud did not declare his

– General Secretary

By Staff Writer
Charrandas Persaud

Prior to the submission of names for its 12 members of parliament in 2015, the  Alliance for Change said it asked its members if they had dual citizenship that would prevent them from taking up seats in contravention of Article 155(1) and Charrandass Persaud did not declare his.

“My predecessor and the other persons that were asked have confirmed that at the  point in time the party did ask about citizenship and part of that is a constitutional requirement and they all declared that they weren’t dual citizens,” AFC General Secretary Marlon Williams yesterday told a press conference.

Chairman of the party Khemraj Ramjattan explained yesterday that Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin was the only of the….

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Top Cop: Charrandass Persaud probe stems from bribery report, alleged plans to move gold

No agreement reached on ‘normal’ functioning of legislature, executive – Jagdeo

Murdered Suriname rice dealer was bird enthusiast

Comments

Trending