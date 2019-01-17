Fyrish man remanded over murder of Number 70 mason

A Fyrish Village, Corentyne man was yesterday charged with the murder of the Number 70 mason, whose lifeless body was found a short distance away from his house on Thursday last.

The charge against Dharmendra Shewpersaud, 28, also a mason, alleged that on Thursday, January 10, he murdered Navindradat Bhawan, at Number 70 Village, Corentyne. Shewpersaud was not represented during yesterday’s hearing, which was held before Magistrate Alex Moore at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court.

The accused was remanded to prison and is set to make his next appearance at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court, on February 21…..