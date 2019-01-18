Alleged JFK bird smuggler surrenders to police

The individual who is accused of smuggling 70 live finches inside hair rollers from Guyana into the US and later deported was questioned by the police, Crime Chief Lyndon Alves told Stabroek News yesterday.

Alves in a telephone interview said the suspect, Gregory Narendra Ramkellawan, 40, of Lot 48 Good Hope, East Coast Demerara surrendered in the company of his lawyer subsequent to a wanted bulletin being issued last week.

The Crime Chief noted that the man was questioned then taken into custody and investigators are currently putting together a case file after which, they will be seeking legal advice…..