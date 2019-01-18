ANUG favours legalisation of marijuana for recreational, medical uses

New political party A New and United Guyana (ANUG) has joined calls for the legalisation of marijuana for recreational and medical uses and according to one of its founding members, Timothy Jonas, such a move will reduce the burden on the justice system and ease overcrowding in the prisons.

“The small step of legalising marijuana possession and use would be celebrated by the majority in our society as the removal of a tiny mote of repression, and the lifting of an unfair aspect of the judicial system,” the attorney said in a letter, which was published in Monday’s edition of the Stabroek News.

Jonas later clarified that the legalisation he speaks of captures both recreational and medical use of marijuana…..