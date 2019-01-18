Cessna Caravans grounded for inspections

All Cessna Caravans operating out of the Eugene F. Correia International Airport have been temporarily grounded to facilitate visual inspections by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The decision follows the reported collapse of the left landing gear on a Cessna aircraft belonging to Air Services Limited (ASL) on Wednesday afternoon while it was being loaded at the Ogle hangar for a flight to Imbaimadai, in Region Seven.

This was confirmed yesterday by Director General of the GCAA Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, who noted that the decision to ground the caravans was in the interest of safety…..