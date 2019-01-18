CJIA processed 630,143 passengers last year

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation (CJIAC) recorded an overall increase in passenger movement last year, with the international arrivals up by 9% and arriving passengers representing the majority of the traffic.

“Between January 1 and December 31, 2018, 630,143 passengers were processed as compared to 592,053 in 2017. This represents a 7% increase from the corresponding period last year,” the airport said on its Facebook page.

“Additionally, for the first time, arriving passengers represented a larger percentage of the total number,” it added, while noting that 325,800 international passengers arrived last year, representing a 9% increase over the previous year…..