Guyana News

Correction

By Staff Writer

In Tuesday’s edition of Stabroek News under the headline ‘Kumaka vendors get bail on break and enter charge’,  photographs of two men  which were identified as those of defendants in the story – Derek Persaud and Leon Singh were incorrect.

The photographs were in fact of murder accused Colvin Johnson and Joshua Meredith, who have been facing the courts since 2016 for the alleged murders of Paul Rodney and Gregory Garraway.

Stabroek News regrets the error and apologises for any distress caused.

