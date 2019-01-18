Couple freed of ecstasy trafficking charge

A man and his common-law wife, who were both charged last year after allegedly being found with a quantity of ecstasy, were yesterday freed of the charge after the prosecution failed to prove its case.
Lonsdale Hope and his common-law wife, Shelly Ann Gilgeous, were jointly charged with having 66 grammes (equivalent to 0.14 pounds) of ecstasy for the purpose of trafficking in their possession on April 23rd, 2018, at Regent Road, Bourda…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments