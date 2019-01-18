Guyana News

Couple freed of ecstasy trafficking charge

By Staff Writer
Shelly Ann Gilgeous

A man and his common-law wife, who were both charged last year after allegedly being found with a quantity of ecstasy, were yesterday freed of the charge after the prosecution failed to prove its case.

Lonsdale Hope and his common-law wife, Shelly Ann Gilgeous, were jointly charged with having 66 grammes (equivalent to 0.14 pounds) of ecstasy for the purpose of trafficking in their possession on April 23rd, 2018, at Regent Road, Bourda…..

