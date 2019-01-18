Guyana News

Ganja farms along Berbice River destroyed in police operation

By Staff Writer
The processed cannabis and items from the camps being destroyed by fire

Five fields that were under ganja cultivation, were yesterday destroyed during a thirteen-hour narcotics eradication operation at Tabatalli, Berbice River, police say.

In a press statement, Public Relations Officer, Jairam Ramlakhan, said the ranks destroyed about 19,500 plants, ranging in height from 3 inches to 8 feet and weighing approximately 9,750 kilograms and five camps.

In addition, 300 kilograms of processed cannabis and an empty twelve-gauge casing were found.

The statement added that the fields under cultivation, processed cannabis and camps were all destroyed by fire.

No one has been arrested.

