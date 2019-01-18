Ganja farms along Berbice River destroyed in police operation

Five fields that were under ganja cultivation, were yesterday destroyed during a thirteen-hour narcotics eradication operation at Tabatalli, Berbice River, police say.

In a press statement, Public Relations Officer, Jairam Ramlakhan, said the ranks destroyed about 19,500 plants, ranging in height from 3 inches to 8 feet and weighing approximately 9,750 kilograms and five camps.

In addition, 300 kilograms of processed cannabis and an empty twelve-gauge casing were found.

The statement added that the fields under cultivation, processed cannabis and camps were all destroyed by fire.

No one has been arrested.