Linden Hospital Complex to have respiratory illness clinic

By Staff Writer
One of Professor Sharon Armstrong’s students demonstrating how spirometry testing is performed to diagnose a patient who is affected by respiratory illness. (DPI photo)

On Tuesday and Wednesday, a team from the Bridges Global Medical Mission visited the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) and conducted a two-day clinic, where scores of patients benefited from diagnoses and treatment, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said yesterday.

Spearheading the team was Professor Sharon Armstead, who is a respiratory therapist and a professor at the Texas State University. She said that there is urgent need for the clinic to be established in Linden. She believes the bauxite mining in the town is the main reason that Lindeners are more prone to respiratory diseases.

“I believe Linden needs its own clinic, we can speak to the volume of patients that responded today…. Having that clinic here is priceless, we must have our own, we must do this for Linden… I really want to see the hospital open up the clinic, if we can’t have it every day, at least once a month,” she said, according to DPI…..

