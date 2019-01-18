Murdered Suriname rice dealer was bird enthusiast

As the execution-style killing of a Suriname rice dealer on Monday on the No 63 breach, Corentyne continues to baffle law enforcers here, it has been learnt that Nitender Oemrawsingh was a bird enthusiast and would come to this country to make purchases.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Suriname are expected to investigate the allegation of their lawmen venturing over to Guyana undercover to probe the death of Oemrawsingh. Just prior to his killing here, Oemrawsingh had been linked to the largest drug bust in his country.

Surinamese online news, De Ware Tijd, reported yesterday that Suriname’s Acting Chief of Police, Roberto Prade said that an investigation will be launched, since he had insisted that no Surinamese police officer would have come to Guyana or is expected to come to Guyana to assist with the investigation of the murder of the rice exporter…..