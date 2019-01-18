No agreement reached on ‘normal’ functioning of legislature, executive – Jagdeo

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday refuted the claim that an agreement was reached with APNU+AFC administration for the legislature and the executive to function normally in the wake of the December 21st approval of the no-confidence motion against government.

Jagdeo also told a news conference that the opposition has also not abandoned the call for government to resign nor has it contemplated shifting the March 21st deadline for the holding of general and regional elections.

“Our position is this government should still resign. We believe they are in a caretaker capacity and that they have to prepare for elections,” he said, while emphasising that no agreement was reached as to how the legislative and executive branches of the government are to function…..