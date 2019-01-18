No request at this point for UK base here – Quinn

British High Commissioner to Guyana Greg Quinn says that his Government’s plans to build a military base in the Caribbean is part of its demonstration that they are a “global player” and are determined to remaining a global player going forward but there has been no request for one here in Guyana.

Quinn was questioned last evening on reports of the UK Government mulling constructing military bases in the Caribbean, including Guyana.

UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson had indicated that London was planning on making the move during a recent interview…..