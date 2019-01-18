Ramjattan tipped off police on Charrandass Persaud’s gold purchase

The Guyana Police Force’s was tipped off about former government Member of Parliament (MP) Charrandass Persaud’s enquiry for the purchase of US$1 million in gold by Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan, who said he received the information from Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock.

“I got a call from the Minister Sydney Allicock indicating that there was someone wanting to give some information about Charrandass and his conduct and indeed I put them to the Commissioner of Police after speaking to Sydney Allicock,” Ramjattan said on Wednesday, when asked about his role in the investigation.

“So, as a Minister of Security, someone come and gives information you feel can go somewhere, you pass it on. It was absolutely no interference [from me],” he added…..