Shuman defends eligibility for presidency

Presidential candidate of the newly-launched Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) Lenox Shuman has said that if he had not met the eligibility criteria for the presidency, he would not have accepted the nomination to be the candidate.

“It would be a clear demonstration of poor leadership on my part to not do my homework,” he said.

Shuman made the remarks on Wednesday when Stabroek News asked him if he had met the seven-year residency requirement stipulated in the constitution…..