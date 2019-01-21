‘I will not disappoint’

Newly-anointed PPP presidential candidate Irfaan Ali returned to his hometown yesterday, vowing not to disappoint and with grand pledges that “from year one” of his administration, over $100 billion would be invested in Guyana and 50,000 new jobs created.

“In the next PPP/C government, we will be creating more than 50,000 new jobs all across this country. We will be creating, through the use of ICT, an education platform so that people could have education via distance learning. We are going to see all through e-governance, e-education, e-health…using the electronic means to achieve growth in our country…,” Ali told attendees last evening at a meeting in his hometown, Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

“What will take our country forward, is a social and economic programme that would bring benefits to all the people; every single section of this country…be assured that the first act of the PPP/C government will be to reverse all those bad policies that took away benefits, that took away social goods, that took away economic wellbeing and that took away disposable income from our people,” he added…..