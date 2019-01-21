Murdered Suriname rice dealer had been charged over cocaine in 2011

Nitender Oemrawsingh, the Surinamese rice dealer who was killed execution-style in Guyana last week after being linked to the largest drug bust in his country, was previously charged but not convicted in relation to a huge cocaine bust in Suriname.

Several news outlets in Suriname are reporting that Oemrawsingh was arrested in 2011. According to the De Ware Tijd, Head of the Drug Control Unit of the Police Department in Suriname, Inspector Siegfried Starke, has confirmed that Oemrawsingh was previously charged for a drug related offence.

According to the report, Suriname’s Acting Chief of Police, Roberto Prade, confirmed that it was a case involving some 140 kilos of cocaine in late 2010. However, Prade noted that Oemrawsingh was only arrested in April 2011, since he was reportedly in hiding…..