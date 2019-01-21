Region 10 gearing up for farming project under Madena Co-0p

Agriculture will be a prime focus for Region Ten this year with a number of initiatives planned including the development of 500,000 acres of farmland under the auspices of the Madena Co-Op Society Limited.

Regional Democratic Council (RDC) chairman Renis Morian announced the plans following a meeting with chair of the Agriculture Committee, a statement yesterday from the RDC said. In the meeting, they were able to decide on a number of initiatives, projects and programmes which, he said, will help in boosting the agriculture sector significantly.

It was pointed out that the region’s first agriculture co-op society, Madena Co-op Society Limited, which has been operating on 500,000 plus acres of land, has held discussions with the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) to assist with some drainage-related issues. Morian said that the NDIA has agreed to pay a visit in the new week, while they will explore opportunities and avenues with the view of lending support to the co-op society…..