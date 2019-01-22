Attorney says appointment of new judicial commission should await decision on challenges to no-confidence vote

In the wake of President David Granger’s pronouncement that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) may likely be reconstituted before month end, attorney Sanjeev Datadin says it should be put on hold until the determination of challenges to the December 21st no-confidence motion against government.

“I don’t think he should do anything right now. He should have done it before…I don’t think he should perform any function [that] the executive is required to perform because the clear intention is that the government should resign,” Datadin told Stabroek News on Saturday, while expressing concern that the JSC is not in place.

While the passage of the motion requires the holding of new elections within 90 days, it is currently the subject of two legal challenges in the High Court.

The life of the previous commission came to an end on September 30th, 2017…..