Berbicians intensify protest against GWI tariff hikes

Berbicians yesterday intensified their protest against the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) over the recent hikes in the charges for water.

The protest action, which was held opposite GWI’s Chesney office on the Corentyne, saw massive support from Corentyne and Canje residents.

Most of the residents yesterday maintained that they cannot afford to pay the increases, while some said they would be willing to pay only if they are given better quality water.

Sharon Beepat, of Lot 40 East Canefield, East Canje Berbice, said that GWI needs to improve the quality of water supplied to her area. “My concern is if they are billing us, they need to give us proper water. We should have gotten proper water, not like the rusty water you get that can’t wash white clothes,” she said…..