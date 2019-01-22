Chief Justice upholds legality of charge against Nandlall

While saying that the High Court has jurisdiction to hear former Attorney-General Anil Nandlall’s challenge to the charge against him for the alleged fraudulent conversion of law reports, Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire SC yesterday also held that the charge is correct in law and that he has failed to establish that a constitutional breach has occurred.

The ruling left Nandlall dumbfounded.

He said the hearing was set aside only to rule on the jurisdiction aspect of the case and nothing more. Nandlall added that he intends to appeal the decision and apply for a stay of the Chief Justice’s ruling…..