Corpses decompose after freezer breakdown at NA hospital mortuary

Several bodies have decomposed while being stored at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital’s mortuary, prompting at least one family to call for an investigation.

A source told Stabroek News that the mortuary’s freezer has been down for close to two weeks.

Since that time, at least four bodies decomposed while being stored in the mortuary.

The upset relatives of the deceased are calling on the Ministry of Public Health to launch an immediate investigation.

The bodies include that of Rabindranauth Ramnarace, 47, who passed away on December 31st…..