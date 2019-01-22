Danielstown man collapses and dies after taken to police station over domestic violence

A 46-year-old Danielstown, Essequibo Coast resident died on Sunday evening shortly after he collapsed at the Anna Regina Police station where he was taken for allegedly assaulting his reputed wife.

Dead is Om Singh, a father of five of Lot 35 Danielstown, Essequibo Coast.

Contacted for a comment yesterday, Commander of ‘G’ Division Khali Pareshram told Stabroek News that an investigation has since been launched into the matter.

He confirmed that Singh’s reputed wife, 33, has obtained a medical certificate and is currently in custody pending an autopsy report.

Pareshram explained that around 11.30 pm on Sunday, ranks attached to the Anna Regina Police Station responded to a domestic violence report where Singh was accused of assaulting his reputed wife.

As a result, Singh was escorted to the Anna Regina Police Station. He reportedly collapsed while in the Enquiries office, Pareshram said.

He was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow.