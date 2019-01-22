Frank Anthony, Vindhya Persaud said they voted for Nandlall

Two of the three PPP members who withdrew from the party’s presidential race on Saturday have said they did so due to insufficient support from the Central Committee and backed Anil Nandlall in the ensuing two-man race which he eventually lost to Irfaan Ali.

Early yesterday Dr. Vindhya Persaud said she pulled out on account of “insufficient support” while Dr. Frank Anthony last evening noted that he did not have a clear majority of votes from the 35-member committee.

“I withdrew on the day of voting on account of insufficient support for me among the 35- member Central Committee and supported Anil Nandlall in the ensuing two man race. Dr. Frank Anthony and Gail Teixeira had also withdrawn,” Persaud said on her Facebook page yesterday…..