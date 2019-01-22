GECOM to deliberate on request by Chief Whips for meeting

Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) James Patterson is to ask the six other members of the commission “to deliberate” on how he should respond to a request for a meeting from the two Chief Whips, Amna Ally and Gail Teixeira on elections readiness.

“Matters like these go to the commissioners for deliberation the outcome of which will move the process forward,” GECOM Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward told this newspaper yesterday.

According to Ward, Patterson who has been on medical leave since November 30 is still expected to turn out to work today to allow for a long-delayed statutory meeting…..