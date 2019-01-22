PNCR behind Granger for second term

General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Amna Ally yesterday said that the party endorses President David Granger to run for a second term.

“Despite the rumours and orchestrated approach to filter untruths whether they are on his health or competence, I on behalf of the PNCR would like to indicate that he is ‘fit and proppa’ for a second term and the PNCR endorses his candidature,” Ally said in a letter to this newspaper. (See page 6.)

“We look forward to [being] under his guidance for a second term,” she added.

Ally’s pronouncement comes weeks after Minister of State Joseph Harmon, a PNCR Executive member, dismissed the suggestion circulating in the public that Granger may not be the APNU+AFC presidential candidate due to questions about his ability to campaign in the run up to possible general elections later this year given that he is currently undergoing treatment for cancer…..