Puran Brothers to build new CJIA exit road

Cabinet has given its no-objection to the award of several multi-million dollar contracts for sea and river defence works and the construction of urban roads, including a new exit from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, State Minister Joseph Harmon disclosed last Friday.

These contracts were among 36 which were noted by Cabinet at its Sub-Committee on Tuesday, January 15th. These contracts were awarded by the procurement entities and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

Harmon noted that under the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Puran Brothers Disposal Incorporated has been awarded a $56.5 million contract for the construction of a new exit road from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Terminal Building, at Timehri…..