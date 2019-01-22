Sophia shop owner fatally stabbed

A 48-year-old shop owner was fatally stabbed minutes before midnight on Sunday after he intervened in an argument between a couple at ‘D’ Field, Sophia.

Godfrey Phillip also known as “Bruce”, a contractor/businessman of Lot 3028 ‘D’ Field Sophia was stabbed once in his abdomen. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital in an unconscious state where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The incident occurred around 11.45 pm in front of Phillip’s premises.

Stabroek News understands that Phillip owns and operates a shop in front of his premises. The suspect and his reputed wife were customers of the said shop. The suspect’s reputed wife lives obliquely opposite Phillip…..