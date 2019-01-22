Youths charged with stabbing, robbing undercover cop

Two youths were granted bail yesterday after they denied stabbing a police officer and robbing him of his service weapon in an attack last month near a city nightclub.

Joshua Austin, 19, and Kester Duke, 21, both pleaded not guilty to the charges yesterday when they appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in Georgetown.

It was alleged that both Austin and Duke, in the company of others at Lot 92 Second Street, Alberttown, on December 15th, 2018, robbed Julius Bowlin of a .32 revolver, valued $125,000 and the property of the Guyana Police Force, as well as a gold chain, valued $20,000. It was also alleged that on the same date, both Austin and Duke, in the company of others, unlawfully wounded Bowlin…..