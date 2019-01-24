CJ likely to rule on confidence vote Jan 31st

Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire SC yesterday heard oral submissions in the court action filed by Christopher Ram, asking for declarations that the December 21 no-confidence motion was validity passed and that the President and his Cabinet should immediately resign in keeping with the Constitution and she consequently said that she would try her very best to deliver a ruling on January 31 at 1:30 pm.

The two-hour-long proceeding followed the filing of written submissions and rebuttals last Friday and Monday respectively. The attorneys for the applicant (Ram) and the respondents (Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo and the Speaker Dr. Barton Scotland) used yesterday to strengthen their arguments.

On December 21st, a vote by then APNU+AFC member Charrandass Persaud to an opposition PPP/C sponsored no-confidence motion against the government tipped the scales 33 to 32 in favour of the motion. Consequently, Scotland ruled that the motion had been carried…..