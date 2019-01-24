Guyana says gravely concerned about deepening crisis in Venezuela

STATEMENT BY THE GOVERNMENT OF GUYANA ON THE SITUATION IN VENEZUELA

The Government of Guyana is gravely concerned at the deepening of the political crisis in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and supports calls made at both the regional and international levels for immediate dialogue involving all political and social actors, with a view to the preservation of the democratic process and a return to normalcy.

Guyana calls on all parties to desist from actions that might lead to further violence and loss of lives. .

The Government of Guyana remains firmly supportive of efforts to resolve the crisis through peaceful means and with full respect for human rights and the rule of law.

Public Diplomacy Department