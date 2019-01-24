Irfaan Ali must explain about-face on oil benefits

PPP presidential candidate Irfaan Ali must explain the about-face from his party’s view that benefits from oil won’t be seen before 2025 to now saying that benefits would flow from the first year of a PPP/C administration, Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin says.

“We know that his party leader [PPP/C General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo] has accused the government, when it spoke of the sector, of selling dreams. He said that the benefits won’t be had until 2025. So it is notable that Mr Ali is now promoting the benefits of oil and gas, new and exciting sector…,” Gaskin, also an AFC executive, told a party press conference yesterday.

The AFC believes that the benefits of oil and gas are already being seen in terms of investments, job creation and revenues and these will increase exponentially over the next two years, Gaskin said. “The AFC holds the view that the coalition government is best placed to manage Guyana’s revenues and to ensure the Guyanese people and Guyanese businesses are the main beneficiaries of these revenues,” he asserted…..