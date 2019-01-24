Key decisions loom for AFC at upcoming congress

A date for the AFC’s next congress will be set on Saturday with key issues such as who will replace current leader Raphael Trotman and whether Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo will go into upcoming elections in his current capacity, on the table for the congress to decide.

“I rather suspect lots of issues are going to be raised there. Many members will have that [party elections] as a big issue. I don’t know what decisions will be taken…but definitely the election of our office-bearers, leader, general secretary , chairman, vice chairman, treasurer and all will be done there and the executive of the party,” AFC Chairman Khemraj Ramjattan told a press conference held at the party’s Kitty headquarters yesterday.

“At this stage, we are not there in relation to that. All of that will have to be decided at a national conference,” he said, when asked about Nagamootoo’s possible replacement or return…..