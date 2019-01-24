Guyana News

Pillion rider dies in Sisters Village accident

-had sustained serious injuries in earlier crash

By Staff Writer
Dead: John Walcott

Months after he was involved in a serious motorcycle accident, a 19-year-old pillion rider lost his life yesterday afternoon after he was reportedly crushed by a fuel truck along the Sisters Village, WBD Public Road.

Dead is John Walcott popularly known as “Redman”, a father of one of Lot 3663 Westminster, WBD.

While details surrounding the accident which occurred around 1.15 pm remain sketchy, Stabroek News understands that Walcott was the pillion rider on a motorcycle when he met his demise.

Reports are that as the motorcycle was negotiating a turn at the Sisters Villager Public Road, allegedly at a fast rate, the rider lost control resulting in the motorcycle skidding.

As a result, Walcott fell onto the road and his head was crushed by an oncoming fuel truck, GJJ 3746…..

