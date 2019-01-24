Region Six council resisting NDIA takeover of D&I duties

The Region Six council is calling on government to reverse a decision to have the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) take responsibility for drainage and irrigation in the region.

“They said through a Cabinet decision but we have not seen so far any Cabinet memorandum to say that that is Cabinet decision. So we don’t know whether it is Cabinet decision or a NDIA decision but this is a letter that we received recently from NDIA to indicate that Cabinet has green-lighted for all the drainage and irrigation work to be undertaken by NDIA,” Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), David Armogan, said at a specially convened meeting to discuss the issue yesterday.

When contacted by Stabroek News, Chief Executive Officer of the NDIA, Frederick Flatts said after consultation, Cabinet decided that the NDIA will take over drainage and irrigation duties in the coastal regions. “The RDC and NDC (Neighbourhood Democratic Council) will do the residential areas. Where you have main drains passing through the residential areas, those will be under the control of NDIA,” he said…..