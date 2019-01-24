Tazim Gafoor, former drug enforcement officer found guilty in $550m cocaine case

Stephen Vieira and Nazim Gafoor were today found not guilty of involvement in the trafficking of $550 million worth of cocaine. Tazim Gafoor (Nazim’s father) and former drug enforcement officer Sherwayne DeAbreu were found guilty.

According to the presiding magistrate the prosecution was able to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the elder Gafoor and DeAbreu aided Hakeem Mohammed in the trafficking of the cocaine which was hidden in a shipment of dressed lumber destined for the United States.

Tazim Gafoor and DeAbreu were sentenced to five years in jail.