AG says SC appointments made at president’s discretion

Attorney General Basil Williams SC on Wednesday said the selection of Senior Counsel (SC) is at the discretion of the president, who can alter the list of candidates recommended to him by the Chancellor of the Judiciary.

Approached by Stabroek News at the High Court, Williams insisted that attorney Timothy Jonas did not meet the requirements and will have to gain a few more years of legal experience before he can be considered.

The last Sunday Stabroek reported that Jonas was informed by a Ministry of the Presidency official that he was going to be appointed SC. After the announcement that he was involved in the establishment of new political party, A New and United Guyana (ANUG), he was informed that there was a reconsideration…..