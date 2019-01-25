Armed robbery accused faces new charges over attack on Pizza Hut deliveryman

Sean Goodluck, who was recently charged with three counts of armed robbery, was yesterday brought before a city court and faced with two more charges stemming from an attack on a Pizza Hut deliveryman.

Goodluck, 23, was read the two charges by Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty at Georgetown.

The first charge alleged that on January 7th, at Stevedore Housing Scheme, West Ruimveldt, the accused, in the company of another and armed with a gun, robbed Jason Busby of a Honda XR motorcycle, bearing identification number CJ 4339. The motorcycle was valued at $435,000…..