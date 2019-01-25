Businessman, former drug enforcement officer jailed, fined $178M over cocaine in lumber

Businessman Tazim Gafoor and former Drug Enforcement Officer Sherwayne De Abreu were yesterday found guilty and sentenced to five years in jail for possession of 187 pounds of cocaine found in lumber in 2017, while their co-accused, motor racers Stephen Vieira and Nazim Gafoor, were acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

Tazim Gafoor, who is the father of Nazim, and De Abreu were also fined $178.5 million by Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool, who handed down the verdicts at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The four men were on trial for allegedly having 84.9 kilogrammes of cocaine in their possession between March 1st and May 12th, 2017 at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, for trafficking…..