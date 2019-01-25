Colombian ordered to undergo mental, physical health checks after admitting to illegal entry

A Colombian man, who admitted to entering the country illegally, was remanded to prison yesterday in order for him to undergo psychiatric and medical evaluations prior to his sentencing for the crime.

Jose Valencia, 32, pleaded guilty to the charge that on October 22nd, 2018, at Central Lethem, he entered Guyana by crossing a land frontier and did not present himself to the nearest Immigration Office.

Police Prosecutor Adduni Inniss reported to acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus that that on January 19th, ranks from the Rose Hall Police Station came into contact with Valencia and asked him to provide his passport. Valencia at that time told the officers that his passport was stolen. He was then taken to the Eve Leary Police Station, where they conducted an investigation. Later, based upon their findings, Valencia was arrested…..