GDF must always be ready to secure state

Stressing that threats have been made to Guyana’s territorial integrity as far back as 1969 when the Rupununi Rebellion occurred, President David Granger yesterday reminded officers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) of their responsibility to secure the state.

“The Defence Force has been, and must always remain, ready to deter aggression, defend national sovereignty and ensure the development of our country as a safe, secure and strong state,” he said in the feature address at the opening ceremony of the GDF’s Annual Officers’ Conference, held at State House.

The conference is being held under the theme “Effective transformation for total national defence.”….