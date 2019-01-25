Guyana News

GECOM to meet today with Chief Whips on poll readiness

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Elections Commission has agreed to meet this afternoon with the chief whips of the government and the opposition on GECOM’s readiness for the holding of general and regional elections, triggered by a no confidence motion against the government, said Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward.

The decision was taken last evening after the commissioners deliberated on an oral and written report by Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield made to them on feasible timelines for the holding of national and regional elections, based on operational and legal provisions.

“He presented to them what the feasible timelines are based on the operational and legal things that has to happen for the conduct of any elections. He presented those options to the commission this morning for them to deliberate.”….

