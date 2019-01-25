No bail for cop accused of raping 13-year-old

An Assistant Superintendent of Police was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Seecharran Singh, 31, was read the charge by acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus during an in-camera hearing in Georgetown.

It is alleged that Singh, between June 17th, 2018 and June 18th, 2018, at Providence, East Bank Demerara, engaged in sexual penetration of a child under the age of 16.

Singh, who was represented by attorney Bernard Da Silva, was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge.

He was later remanded to prison due to concerns about the safety of the child. He is expected to make his next court appearance on February 5th.