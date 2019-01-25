PPP won’t honour sale of GuySuCo estates if re-elected

As government deliberates on proposals submitted for the sale of three shuttered GuySuCo estates, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has warned that should his People’s Progressive Party (PPP) be re-elected to office, it will not honour the deals.

Jagdeo believes that government should “quit” the process and await the results of the general elections as his party plans to reopen all the closed estates if it wins.

He said that due to the implications of the December 21st no-confidence motion against government, which was declared carried, any contracts undertaken during this current period will be scrapped should his party win the upcoming elections…..