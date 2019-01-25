Guyana News

TCL commissions US$1M concrete plant

By Staff Writer
The Trinidad Cement Company (TCL), through a collaboration with its parent company, Mexican building materials company Cemex, yesterday commissioned a concrete plant that represents an investment of over US$1 million and currently employs 35 Guyanese directly.

At the commissioning of the facility at TCL’s compound on Lombard and Princes Streets, TCL Business Manager Roger Ramdwar said the plant now gives the company the necessary tools to embrace the ongoing positive transformation of Guyana…..

