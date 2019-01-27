Canadian explorer announces gold find near Eagle Mountain

Vancouver, Canada-based gold exploration company Goldsource Mines Inc has announced a new high-grade discovery from the first two diamond core hole results based on its ongoing exploration programme at the Salbora target, Eagle Mountain Gold Project in Guyana.
Salbora is located approximately 1.5 kilometres northwest of Eagle Mountain. “Results from these near-surface diamond core holes show high-grade gold mineralization below the previously announced surface trench,” the company said in a statement. It added that the estimated mineralized footprint at surface, determined by initial work to date, is 500 metres long, 50 to 100 metres wide, unknown depth from surface, and open in all directions…..
