Planned Central Rupununi 70-km road seen as major boost to village economies

By Staff Writer
Russian Dorrick

Residents of Central Rupununi, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo in Region Nine will soon benefit from government’s plan to construct a road directly linking the North to the Central Rupununi into Lethem.

The proposed all-weather 70-mile long road link will begin from Toka Village in the North Rupununi and stretch all the way to Kwaimatta on to Yupukari, Kwatata, Kaicumbay, Fly Hill, then through Parishara, Nappi, Hiawa and into Lethem.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock led a team to Yupukari last week, comprising Ministerial Advisor, Mervyn Williams, Legal Advisor, David James and Ministry of Public Infrastructure Engineer, Raphael Lewis, to begin consultations on the proposed roadway…..

GRA seeking taxes lost from Van West-Charles-linked fuel import firm

