Guyana News

Top Cop unhurt, three others hospitalised after East Bank collision

By Staff Writer
The wreckage of the jeep Police Commissioner Leslie James was being transported in

Commissioner of Police Leslie James escaped unhurt yesterday afternoon after the force vehicle transporting him collided with a truck along the Covent Garden Public Road, on the East Bank of Demerara.

Other parties involved in the collision were not as fortunate and at least two men suffered broken legs and are now hospitalised.

The accident occurred around 2.45 pm while James and personal assistant, Superintendent Allistair Roberts, were being transported in a force jeep, bearing licence plate PSS 4796 and driven by Corporal Mark Smith….

