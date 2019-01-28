AFC unlikely to propose Nagamootoo for PM candidate again – sources

The AFC will seek to have its representative be the APNU+AFC’s Prime Ministerial (PM) candidate for the next general elections but that person will not be Moses Nagamootoo, party insiders say.

“The majority view is that we will want the same things as in the Cummingsburg (Accord) going into this elections but most persons are of the view that the Prime Minister position should go to someone else,” one senior party executive, who requested anonymity, told Stabroek News.

Nagamootoo is the current Prime Minister…..